Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Market Perform Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their market perform rating on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Graybug Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Graybug Vision has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.29.

GRAY stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAY. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 204,845 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

