Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to post sales of $15.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.70 million to $17.64 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $10.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $67.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $84.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $74.82 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $94.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51,052 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

