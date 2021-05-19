Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Carvana by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 63.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $86.53 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of -83.28 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $14,782,457.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 990,032 shares of company stock worth $271,968,243. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

