Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%.

GNLN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. 636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,944. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $210,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,263 shares in the company, valued at $558,381.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $155,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,868 shares in the company, valued at $677,205.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,500 shares of company stock worth $737,745 over the last three months. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenlane stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 239.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Greenlane were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

