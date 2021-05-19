Greenridge Global Upgrades Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) to “Buy”

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was upgraded by research analysts at Greenridge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
FSI stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.52.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
