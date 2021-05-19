Greenridge Global Upgrades Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) to “Buy”

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was upgraded by research analysts at Greenridge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

FSI stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 118,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

