Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 67,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.66. 52,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,731. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $292.92 and a 12-month high of $424.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

