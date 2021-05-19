Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $161.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

