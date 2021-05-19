Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 289 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Centene by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centene by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Centene by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,888,000 after purchasing an additional 720,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,682,000 after purchasing an additional 658,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.