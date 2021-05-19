Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) & Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Financial Review

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Grifols alerts:

This table compares Grifols and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grifols 12.79% 10.65% 4.79% Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -88.73% -69.04%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Grifols and Phathom Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grifols 0 3 5 0 2.63 Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.37%. Given Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phathom Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Grifols.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Grifols shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Grifols has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grifols and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grifols $5.71 billion 2.28 $700.16 million $1.17 16.19 Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$255.13 million ($13.98) -2.36

Grifols has higher revenue and earnings than Phathom Pharmaceuticals. Phathom Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grifols, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grifols beats Phathom Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, S.A. engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions. It offers intravenous immunoglobin, albumin, alpha-1-antitrypsin, factor VIII, antithrombin, and other specialty hyperimmune immunoglobulins. The Hospital segment offers non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies for hospital pharmacy, such as intravenous solutions, pharmatech solutions, clinical nutrition products, and medical devices for interventional therapy. The Diagnostic segment manufactures and markets diagnostic testing equipment, reagents, and other equipment. The Bio Supplies segment provides biological products for non-therapeutic uses. The Others segment renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also provides engineering services; and rents industrial buildings. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves public and private customers; and wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, blood banks, hospitals and care institutions, and national health systems. Grifols, S.A. has a technology collaboration agreement with Mondragon. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.