Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMBXF. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo México from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Grupo México stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. 749,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,422. Grupo México has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

