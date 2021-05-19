GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,611 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77.

