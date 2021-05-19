GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $767,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 192.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

In other news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

