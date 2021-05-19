GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Netflix by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Netflix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $486.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

