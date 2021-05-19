GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Keystone Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

