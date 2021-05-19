GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 62,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 38,810 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,814,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.30 and a 1-year high of $118.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

