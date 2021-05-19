Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Stock Holdings Boosted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Guess’ worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 4.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,793,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth about $6,446,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GES stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $648.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.91 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several research firms have commented on GES. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Guess’ news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 in the last ninety days. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

