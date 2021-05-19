Hacken Token (HAI) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $46.75 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00068124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00335061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00183583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.07 or 0.00928925 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00032350 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,010,810 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

