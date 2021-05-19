Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 103 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $321,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,460 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,797 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.48 and its 200 day moving average is $115.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

