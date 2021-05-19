Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $782,000 Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000.

NASDAQ:SDG opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.83. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.27.

