Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $85.36 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,670,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF makes up 6.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.45% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $85,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWAN. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 110,224 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

