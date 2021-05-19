Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,427 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,427 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $160.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.94.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit