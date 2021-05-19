Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,427 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,427 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $160.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.94.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

