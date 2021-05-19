Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

HALO has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 264.75 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,998.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.