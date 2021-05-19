Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $97.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth $4,262,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

