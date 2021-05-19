Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $25.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.11.

HBI stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

