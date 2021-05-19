Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Citigroup

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 78,358 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

