Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.030-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.63 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.060-0.240 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,926. The company has a market capitalization of $690.42 million, a PE ratio of -17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLIT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.71.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 40,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $321,006.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,762. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.