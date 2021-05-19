Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.32 million.

NYSE HAYW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. 8,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,961. Hayward has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAYW. William Blair initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $115,552,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hayward stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

