Head to Head Analysis: DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) vs. Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DRDGOLD and Entrée Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $269.51 million 3.92 $40.89 million $0.52 23.50 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Risk and Volatility

DRDGOLD has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DRDGOLD and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DRDGOLD and Entrée Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

DRDGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 57.53%. Entrée Resources has a consensus target price of $0.60, suggesting a potential downside of 13.54%. Given DRDGOLD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Entrée Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Entrée Resources

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

