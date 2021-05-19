Head to Head Comparison: Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) versus Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Simmons First National and Arrow Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00 Arrow Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Simmons First National presently has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 25.21%. Arrow Financial has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.90%. Given Arrow Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arrow Financial is more favorable than Simmons First National.

Volatility and Risk

Simmons First National has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 24.39% 9.37% 1.28% Arrow Financial 26.71% 12.14% 1.10%

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Simmons First National pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Arrow Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simmons First National and Arrow Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $988.15 million 3.28 $238.17 million $2.73 10.96 Arrow Financial $138.31 million 3.96 $37.47 million $2.43 14.49

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial. Simmons First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Simmons First National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arrow Financial beats Simmons First National on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through approximately 204 financial centers located throughout market areas in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns twenty-seven branch banking offices; and leases thirteen branch banking offices, as well as two residential loan origination offices. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

