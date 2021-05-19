Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives $30.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,903,000 after acquiring an additional 551,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,579,000 after purchasing an additional 798,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after buying an additional 1,885,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,118,000 after buying an additional 210,978 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after buying an additional 2,439,001 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.49. 31,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

