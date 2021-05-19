Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stake Lessened by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

HL stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.60, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $59,530 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

