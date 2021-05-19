HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS:HDELY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.42. 53,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,765. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. HeidelbergCement’s payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

