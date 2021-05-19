HeidelbergCement’s (HDELY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HDELY traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. 53,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,765. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $19.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

