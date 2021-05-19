Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Insider Sells $319,575.00 in Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,661. The stock has a market cap of $807.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $45.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.95.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

