Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,618 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

