Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €105.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.40 ($118.12).

HEN3 stock opened at €94.88 ($111.62) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €96.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.56. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

