Herc (NYSE:HRI) Shares Gap Up to $101.63

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $101.63, but opened at $107.09. Herc shares last traded at $105.25, with a volume of 167 shares trading hands.

HRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Herc by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Herc by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Herc by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

