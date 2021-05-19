Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) declared a dividend on Friday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

Dividend History for Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB)

