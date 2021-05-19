Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 794,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,808. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 160.39 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $46.70.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

