Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after acquiring an additional 999,493 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after buying an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,989,000 after buying an additional 51,191 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $277,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.67. 12,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,454. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.98. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

