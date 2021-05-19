Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Invests $3.96 Million in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 270,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,000. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 0.3% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Golub Capital BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $40,525,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after buying an additional 1,846,266 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after buying an additional 1,758,314 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $14,218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 988,484 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,917.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,816 shares of company stock worth $489,674 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,249. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

