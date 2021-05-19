Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $2.88 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

