Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Stake Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 25.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $31.92.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

