Horizen Price Hits $90.90 (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $90.90 or 0.00234831 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $137.73 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.10 or 0.00511768 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00182574 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012918 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003427 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,097,344 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

