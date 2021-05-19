Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $824.99 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 28.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $74.32 or 0.00195479 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 49% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $824.99 million and $171.26 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.61 or 0.00414535 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00157938 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013025 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003798 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,099,725 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

