Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.93

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.93 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 4.18 ($0.05). Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) shares last traded at GBX 4.21 ($0.05), with a volume of 53,696 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £302.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.59.

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) Company Profile (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

