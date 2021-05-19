Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $2.43 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,232.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,301.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.