Howard W. Robin Sells 11,560 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $211,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,203. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,445 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $20,000,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

