Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,308 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $113,322,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.