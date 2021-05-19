Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

NYSE HWM opened at $33.72 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $34.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

